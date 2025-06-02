All-party delegation pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, June 2 An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as well as Hindu saint and philosopher Swami Vivekananda in the Malaysian capital.

"As a solemn gesture, the delegation paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a towering figure in India's freedom movement, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC) in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. The homage reflected the delegation's acknowledgment of India's historical legacy in standing up against oppression and injustice. The delegation also had the honour of interacting with S.P. Narayanasamy, a veteran of the Indian National Army (INA) and a member of the Balak Sena of the INA. The delegation expressed deep gratitude for his contribution," the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said in a press statement on X.

The delegation also visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Kuala Lumpur and paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda, the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said in the press statement.

The Indian Embassy in Malaysia in the press statement wrote: "An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Member of Parliament Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Kuala Lumpur on the evening of May 31, 2025, as part of the Indian government's regional outreach. The visit underscores India's principled and uncompromising stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and also highlights the strategic significance of Operation Sindoor."

The delegation comprises: Sanjay Kumar Jha of the Janata Dal-United, Aparajita Sarangi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Brij Lal of the BJP, John Brittas of the Communist Party of India-Maoist, Pradan Baruah of the BJP, Hemang Joshi of the BJP, Salman Khurshid, Former Minister of External Affairs and Congress MP, and Mohan Kumar, former Ambassador of India to France.

"The delegation began its engagements with a detailed briefing by the India High Commissioner to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy, who highlighted the importance of robust India-Malaysia ties and outlined the Malaysia-specific messaging to strongly convey India's commitment to combat terrorism under the Operation Sindoor," the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said in a press statement.

"In a wide-ranging interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, the delegation conveyed India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism, particularly in light of the recent dastardly terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The discussion included background on Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's right to respond, pre-empt, and deter future terrorist attacks. Diaspora members, including voices from the Malaysian Indian Muslim community, unequivocally condemned terrorism. An appeal was made to amplify the message of unity and zero tolerance through various platforms and communities," the press statement added.

"The delegation also held an engaging session with leading Malaysian media outlets and prominent social media influencers, where they highlighted the purpose of their visit, India's new normal and on ways to realise zero tolerance against terrorism. The delegation paid heartfelt homage to the Malaysian national who lost her life in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, emphasising that terrorism is a global menace that endangers all of the humanity," the press statement said.

"The All-Party delegation also engaged in a meaningful dialogue with the 15-member delegation of the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, which is currently undertaking a Foreign Country Study Tour to Malaysia from June 2 to 6, 2025."

"India remains firm in its message to the world: terrorism in any form, from any source, will not be tolerated. The visit of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation to Malaysia is part of the sustained diplomatic and public outreach to convey this message with clarity."

"The presence of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation and the NDC delegation in Malaysia represented also by senior officers from the Armed Forces of India, at the same time in Malaysia, provides a unique opportunity over the next three days to disseminate the context and background of Operation Sindoor and India's zero tolerance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said in the press statement.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Ramakrishna Mission, Petaling Jaya. The delegates paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda, and also visited the Panchavati Prayer hall as well as the Nivedita House. The 12-feet bronze statue unveiled by PM Narendra Modi in 2015, stands testament to the resilience and moral strength that is an inherent part of India's fight against terrorism."

The delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also visited Torana Gate at Little India in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

The Torana Gate, a gift from people of India to the people of Malaysia inaugurated during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia in 2015, symbolises the unity and stands as a mark of strong and continued friendship between India and Malaysia.

The delegation also interacted with members of the Malaysia-India Heritage Society (MIHS), who presented the delegates with the compendium of the proceedings of the International Conference titled -- Malaysia and India: Shared Heritage and Cultural Links.

"Our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Kuala Lumpur — a respected institution affiliated with the Ramakrishna Math in India, devoted to service, spiritual upliftment, and cultural harmony. The Mission stands as a strong symbol of India–Malaysia friendship, rooted in shared values and mutual respect. At the mission premises, we paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji — the timeless sage who embodied India's civilisational wisdom. Prime Minister @narendramodi had unveiled the 12-foot bronze statue here in 2015, recalling Swami ji's vision of One Asia — a thought that continues to guide ASEAN and East Asia today. His enduring message of universal brotherhood and inner strength remains a beacon for humanity," said JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha in a post on X.

"Amidst today's intensive diplomatic engagements, our Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation had the honour of visiting the iconic Torana Gate in Brickfields — a majestic symbol of India–Malaysia friendship. Inspired by the historic Sanchi Stupa — a revered Buddhist monument and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Madhya Pradesh, India — this architectural marvel was gifted by India in 2015. It stands as a proud testament to our shared civilisational values, cultural resonance, and enduring diplomatic ties. More than a monument, the #ToranaGate reflects the spirit of unity, peace, and mutual respect — a bond that continues to strengthen the partnership between India and Malaysia," JD-U MP Jha said in another X post.

