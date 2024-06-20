All people living in K’taka should learn Kannada: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, June 20 (Karnataka) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect Kannada language, land and water.

He gave a call for creating a Kannada atmosphere in Karnataka.

“It is the duty of all to create a Kannada atmosphere. For that, all the people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada. We cannot remain silent like that,” he stated.

He was addressing a gathering after performing Bhoomi Puja for the construction of a bronze statue of goddess Nada Devi Bhuvaneswari near the western entrance of Vidhana Soudha as part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

“Kannadigas are not insolent. But love for Kannada should be developed. We should not become like the bigots in other states. But we should develop respect and admiration for our language, land and country,” he said.

“Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken. Kannadigas are generous. That is why there is an environment in Karnataka where even those who speak other languages can live without learning Kannada,” he stated.

“The same situation cannot be seen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. They speak only in their mother tongue. We also have to speak in our mother tongue. That should make us proud,” the CM said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that he hoped that mother Bhuvaneswari’s statue would inspire everyone in this regard.

He said that the work should be completed by November 2024 as there was no shortage of funds.

The CM said that a bronze statue of about 25 feet height would be constructed in the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

“We have installed statues of many politicians. I think the statue will add to the charm of the Vidhana Soudha," he stated.

