All police leaves cancelled in MP amid ongoing tension with Pakistan

Bhopal, May 9 Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, the Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled all leaves of police personnel across the state.

A notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Friday morning stated: “All leaves for police personnel in the state have been cancelled.”

The PHQ has also alerted all district Superintendents of Police (SPs), instructing them to ensure readiness for any emergency situation.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana is scheduled to hold a video conference with all SPs later on Friday to review internal security and establish specific guidelines.

District-level patrolling has been intensified, and police personnel have been directed to conduct awareness drives in villages.

Cyber police are actively monitoring online platforms to curb misinformation and false narratives.

In Indore, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order.

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh has prohibited all public gatherings -- including religious, political, and social events -- without prior permission from the competent authority.

Possession of arms, ammunition, or explosive materials is banned in public and private spaces, including during events such as processions, protests, religious ceremonies, and weddings. The order also forbids keeping any item that may pose a threat to public safety.

Violators will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The prohibitory order will remain in effect until July 4.

Following a mock drill on Wednesday, the police are fully prepared in Madhya Pradesh for any eventuality.

Leaves of police personnel have also been cancelled in other states, including Punjab and Haryana. Border states have been specifically asked to be on heightened alert given the escalating tension with Pakistan.

