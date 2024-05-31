All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

Chandigarh, May 31 Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, said on Friday that comprehensive arrangements have been made for peaceful voting at 24,451 polling stations in the state, with 100 per cent live webcasting and deployment of 55,039 police personnel.

He told the media that 2,14,61,741 voters include 1,12,86,727 men, 1,01,74,241 women, 773 transgenders, 1,58,718 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and 1,614 Non-Resident Indian voters.

Polling will be conducted from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. with vote counting scheduled on June 4.

The number of first-time voters are 5,38,715 while there are 189,855 voters aged 85 and above.

He said 5,694 polling stations have been declared critical in Punjab.

“There are 1,076 model polling stations, 165 pink booths managed exclusively by women, 115 green polling stations, 99 polling stations to be managed by the youth, and 101 polling stations managed by Divyangs. Polling stations would be monitored through CCTV cameras, and there will be 100 per cent live webcasting to allow real-time monitoring by election officials and observers,” Sibin C said.

The counting of votes would take place at 117 centres at 24 locations.

Regarding the provision of home voting for electors aged 85 and above, he said consent was received from 9,239 voters and 4,530 PWDs.

Out of these, 12,843 people cast their votes till May 30.

Regarding poll personnel, he said the total number of staff engaged for the elections is 260,000.

They include 120,114 polling staff, 70,724 security personnel (state police and CAPF), 50,000 supporting staff and 25,150 working in the offices of the Chief Electoral Officer and the District Election Officer.

He said 24 Central and state enforcement agencies along with flying squads and static surveillance teams are actively conducting checks to seize cash, liquor, and other items intended for voter inducement.

From the time of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, seizures to the tune of Rs 801.47 crore have been made.

This includes Rs 26.89 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 26.75 crore, narcotics valued at Rs 716.78 crore, freebies of Rs 7.17 crore, and precious metals of Rs 23.86 crore.

Regarding security measures, police nodal officer M Farooqui said 55,039 personnel of Punjab Police have been deployed across the state.

