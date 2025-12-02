All set to go paperless in Assembly’s Winter Session: Delhi Speaker

New Delhi, Dec 2 Delhi Assembly has completely ended the practice of paper submissions, Bills and Questions as it plans to go fully digital in the upcoming Winter Session, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday.

“Every document we digitise is a promise we keep to the environment," said Gupta during the Digital Training Programme held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Officers of the IT Department provided hands-on training to officials from various GNCTD departments on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the upcoming Winter Session that is likely to begin in the third week of this month.

Senior officers of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat were also present. The Speaker interacted with the officers and urged them to adopt the application efficiently, adding that this transformation will benefit the departments as well as the legislative functioning of the Assembly, said a statement.

Tuesday’s training session included officers from the departments of Social Welfare, Welfare for SC and ST, Cooperative, Election, Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art, Culture and Language, Tourism, Industries, Food and Supplies, and Environment, Forest & Wildlife, it said.

Officials from the remaining departments will receive digital training on Wednesday to ensure complete preparedness ahead of the Session.

Gupta expressed confidence that this digital transition will eliminate large volumes of paper used earlier for legislative procedures.

He stressed that bundles of questions and answers, bills, papers laid on the Table, Special Mentions, and other Assembly business that once came in printed form will now be processed entirely through the NeVA digital module, ensuring timely, efficient, and fully accountable communication between the Government departments and the Assembly.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly reaffirms its commitment towards environmental sustainability, innovation in governance, and strengthening democratic institutions, he said.

With the proactive participation of departments in this training programme, the Speaker emphasised that the Assembly is moving resolutely towards a paperless, future-ready ecosystem that will serve as a model for legislatures across the country.

