All 'thieves' have got together: MUDA petitioner on JD-S leader supporting Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Oct 4 After senior JD-S MLA G. T. Deve Gowda extended support to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, said that "all thieves have got together".

Speaking to media persons at the Lokayukta office, Snehamayi Krishna stated on Friday, "JD-S MLA Gowda is a beneficiary of the 50:50 ratio scheme in the MUDA which is a matter of investigation.

"Gowda is making such a statement fearing action. It is expected that thieves will make more statements on these lines in the coming days," he said.

"All the thieves have formed a gang to protect their interests," he said.

Krishna questioned what Gowda did for three months and why he had come out after the inauguration of the Dussehra festival.

"There is information that a site was allotted to the son of Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa's brother. Another close associate of CM Siddaramaiah Mari Gowda had got the plot for his brother through the sale deed. The information in this regard has also been given to officers," he stated.

In a surprising development, Gowda on Thursday lashed out at his party leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and advised him to focus on getting central grants for Karnataka instead of CM Siddaramaiah's resignation.

"We are all living in glass houses. Has the court sought his resignation? If the people against whom FIRs have been lodged have to tender their resignations, will those in the JD-S be ready to tender resignations from their posts?" Gowda questioned taking a swipe at the Union Minister.

"If Kumaraswamy is asked to resign, will he submit his resignation? Is it possible for CM Siddaramaiah who became CM after winning 136 seats to resign? Is it possible to tender a resignation, if asked?" Gowda stated.

Praising the Chief Minister, Gowda stated, "Siddaramaiah is the blessed son of goddess Chamundeshwari. He started his political career from the Chamundeshwari constituency and has grown to become a Chief Minister twice."

Reacting to the development, Kumaraswamy stated that he had sought the resignation of the CM not due to the filing of an FIR against him but for "misuse" of power.

"Gowda is no one to vouch for CM Siddaramaiah," the Union Minister maintained.

"The evidence was destroyed by officers in the CM Siddaramaiah case and that is why his resignation is being demanded. Let G. T. Deve Gowda speak in favour of CM Siddaramaiah. They are up to something against me," he claimed.

