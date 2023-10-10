All you need to know about controversial online betting app Mahadev

Following the issuance of summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to numerous Bollywood celebrities linked to the Dubai-based company operating the Mahadev app, the spotlight has shifted onto the app itself. There is a growing interest in understanding the nature of the alleged fraud committed by the company's promoters through this app and the circumstances that led to its discovery. Here's all you need to know about the Mahadev betting scam case.

Who owns Mahadev Gaming App?

The Mahadev app was developed by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, and it enabled users to place bets on various sports such as tennis, chance games, badminton, cricket, among others. It's important to note that betting is illegal in India.

The company employed a strategy of promoting the app by compensating Bollywood celebrities to endorse it. Additionally, customers gained access to game-related information or tips from the company's website or through WhatsApp. After clicking on these links, the company provided users with a unique user ID and login credentials, facilitating their participation in the betting activities offered by the app.

Modus Operandi

They post contact numbers on websites and tempt people to play and make profits. These numbers can only be reached on platforms like WhatsApp. When a user contacts the given number, he/she will get two separate contact numbers. One is for depositing money and getting points in user IDs used for betting, while the other is for contacting the website to cash out the points in the assigned IDs.

How Mahadav came under ED radar?

The ED launched an investigation into 28-year-old Sourabh Chandrakar subsequent to his extravagant Rs 250 crore wedding in the UAE. This opulent event acted as a catalyst for investigators to unearth purported hawala operations and links in the UAE and Pakistan.

The ED has amalgamated a minimum of seven FIRs that were registered by individuals who fell victim to the scam. These FIRs originate from various locations, including Goa, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Chhattisgarh, highlighting the widespread nature of the alleged fraudulent activities.

Chandrakar and his associates allegedly utilized a network of around 70 shell companies to funnel funds into offshore accounts as part of their money laundering scheme. The anti-money laundering agency is actively seeking opportunities to cooperate with international agencies to initiate legal proceedings against the app owner. It's worth noting that the app owner is currently residing in the UAE.

How did celebrities get involved?

Bollywood celebrities who were present or performed at Chandrakar's wedding earlier this year and at the company's success party last year have now come under the scrutiny of the ED. The list of individuals summoned by the ED includes Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Boman Irani, and Hina Khan. Media reports indicate that approximately 14-15 other celebrities may also be investigated in connection with this case.

Media reports suggest that these stars may have accepted substantial sums of cash as payment for their participation or performances at these events. This money is considered the proceeds of the crime, rendering the stars potentially liable for receiving it.

According to a probe by the ED, the Mahadev app is an online platform that illegally provides opportunities for betting and launders the money it accumulates from users outside of India. Reports suggest that the scam by the app’s parent company has earned them around INR 5,000 crores.