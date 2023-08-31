All you need to know about G20 New Delhi Summit 2023

Delhi is going to host one of the biggest events in the world, the G20 Summit, from September 9-10. Heads of state and dignitaries from 20 leading economies of the world start arriving in the national capital a day earlier, promoting authorities to impose traffic restrictions. The Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for the people so that they don't face any inconvenience during the summit period. The New Delhi area, where the summit will be held, will be out of bounds from the night of September 7.

Heads of state and government, and other delegates from the various member countries, as well as G20 invitees, will come to Delhi for the Summit. Among those expected to arrive are US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Most delegates will be staying in hotels situated in the Lutyens' Delhi area including The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, Hotel Shangri-La, Hotel Lalit, Hotel Meridian, and Imperial Hotel, among others.

The G20 or the Group of Twenty comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union. It was formed in 1999 in the backdrop of the financial crisis of the late 1990s that hit East Asia and Southeast Asia in particular, and aims to secure global financial stability by involving middle-income countries.



G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. As a forum for international economic cooperation, it plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The G20 Presidency rotates annually among the members – the Presidency is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda, organising its workings and hosting summits. India holds the Presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. After India, Brazil will take over the G20 presidency in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi's civic bodies, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), undertook various measures to spruce up the city. An NDMC official had earlier told The Indian Express that special focus was given to areas around the hotels where foreign delegates are expected to stay. The MCD, meanwhile, did beautification work at the Mahipalpur roundabout, Shaheedi Park and PVR Anupam market. The civic bodies also employed local artists to spruce up walls in bright colours, to give the city a creative and visual facelift.



Prominent flyovers such as Safdarjung, Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar and South Extension along with subways, foot over bridges and other inner roads connecting to the IGI airport have also undergone beautification work. Theme-based paintings and street art showcasing the culture, classical dance forms, yoga asanas and tourists spots of India are prominently displayed in these areas.Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, PTI reported citing official sources. Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said.A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services has been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency. Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said.

All Delhi government and private offices, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed during these three days, said the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government."As per Section 16 (3) (i) of The Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 all the commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District (as per attached map) shall remain closed from 8th to 10th September, 2023," the notification said.