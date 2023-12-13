All you need to know about Lok Sabha security breach

In a significant security lapse, two individuals carrying canisters entered the Lok Sabha chambers today, prompting the evacuation of all parliamentarians. Following the intrusion, the House was promptly adjourned.

Here is what we know so far:

During the live proceedings of the Lok Sabha, one individual was observed leaping on the benches, while another dangled from the visitor gallery, releasing yellow smoke by spraying gas from canisters.

Visuals of the incident circulated on social media depict the chaotic scene within the house.

The two individuals were successfully subdued by members of the Lok Sabha, along with the assistance of the watch and ward staff. It has been reported that the intruders had obtained passes from the office of BJP leader Pratap Simha, as stated by Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali.

Two additional individuals, a man and a woman identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), have been apprehended for staging a protest outside the Parliament building. The duo was reportedly carrying cans emitting yellowish smoke. According to police officials, the detention took place in front of Transport Bhawan, and an ongoing investigation is underway to gather more information about the incident.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who was in the house when the two men broke in, says, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha.