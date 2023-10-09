All you need to know about Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

The election commission on Monday announced that polling for the assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 17 November. The elections for the Madhya Pradesh assembly will take place in a single phase. The voting will be held on November 17. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 6 pm.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results

The polls for the 230 seats will be held November and the results will be out on December 3.

MP Election 2023 Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 21

Start of nomination: October 21

Last Date of making nominations: October 30

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 31

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Date of Poll: November 17

Date of Counting: December 3

Date before which election shall be completed: December 5