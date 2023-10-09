All you need to know about Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023

Voting for all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on 9 October. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December.

Mizoram Election 2023 Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13

Start of nomination: October 13

Last Date of making nominations: October 20

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 21

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Date of Poll: November 7

Date of Counting: December 3



Date before which election shall be completed: December 5

Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term.