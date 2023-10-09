All you need to know about Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2023 01:35 PM 2023-10-09T13:35:48+5:30 2023-10-09T13:36:45+5:30
Voting for all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission of ...
Voting for all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on 9 October. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December.
Mizoram Election 2023 Full Schedule
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 13
Start of nomination: October 13
Last Date of making nominations: October 20
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: October 21
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: October 23
Date of Poll: November 7
Date of Counting: December 3
Date before which election shall be completed: December 5
Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term.Open in app