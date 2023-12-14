All you need to know about National Energy Conservation Day

National Energy Conservation Day is observed in India every year on December 14 to raise public awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation. Spearheaded by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Ministry of Power, the day emphasizes the need to consume energy wisely and efficiently for the benefit of future generations.

Since 1991, December 14 has been designated as National Energy Conservation Day. The objective is to showcase the nation's achievements in energy efficiency and conservation. In 1991, the Ministry of Power initiated a scheme to recognize industries and establishments for their special efforts in reducing energy consumption while maintaining production. The inaugural National Energy Conservation Awards were presented on December 14, 1991, marking the beginning of the annual observance.

During a special function, eminent dignitaries present the awards to deserving recipients. Last year, President Droupadi Murmu honored the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition Prizes on December 14. Additionally, she inaugurated the EV Yatra Portal.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, under the Ministry of Power, leads the National Energy Conservation Day with a specific theme each year, aligning with the goals to reach the masses across the country. The annual observance aims to convey the significance of conserving energy in all aspects of life. Various events, including discussions, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions, are organized nationwide to promote the process of energy conservation. This not only reduces environmental stress but also lowers electricity expenses.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is a constitutional body under the Government of India, playing a pivotal role in formulating policies and strategies to reduce energy use.

In the previous year, the Ministry of Power organized a special event where President Droupadi Murmu recognized award winners and launched the EV Yatra Portal developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. The portal facilitates in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger. Additionally, in 2021, the power ministry observed Energy Conservation Week from December 8 to 14 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.