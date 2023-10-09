All you need to know about Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

The Election Commission has announced November 23rd for polls in Rajasthan. The state is currently governed by the Congress and the BJP is the main opposition party.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Date

The election will be held in one phase and the nomination for the poll will begin on October 30.

Rajasthan Election 2023: Schedule

Start of nomination: October 30

Last date of nomination: November 6

Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 9

Date of Counting: December 3

Rajasthan has a total of 5,26,80,545 voters that include 5,25,38,655 general voters, 1,41,890 service voters, 22,04,514 first time voters, 5,60,990 PwD voters and 11,78,285 voters who are aged 80-plus. There shall be maximum 1500 electors in a polling station. In Rajasthan, the number of polling booths has decreased to 51,756 compared to 51,796 in 2018. The opinion polls in the state have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. However, the ruling party is expected to have a certain edge over the BJP.