All you need to know about Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2023 01:15 PM2023-10-09T13:15:25+5:302023-10-09T13:15:54+5:30
The Election Commission has announced November 23rd for polls in Rajasthan. The state is currently governed by the Congress and the BJP is the main opposition party.
Rajasthan Election 2023: Date
The election will be held in one phase and the nomination for the poll will begin on October 30.
Rajasthan Election 2023: Schedule
Start of nomination: October 30
Last date of nomination: November 6
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 9
Date of Counting: December 3
Rajasthan has a total of 5,26,80,545 voters that include 5,25,38,655 general voters, 1,41,890 service voters, 22,04,514 first time voters, 5,60,990 PwD voters and 11,78,285 voters who are aged 80-plus. There shall be maximum 1500 electors in a polling station. In Rajasthan, the number of polling booths has decreased to 51,756 compared to 51,796 in 2018. The opinion polls in the state have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. However, the ruling party is expected to have a certain edge over the BJP.