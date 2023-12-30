All You Need to Know About Stoppages, Ticket Fares, and More for Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially launched the Amrit Bharat Express train, which will operate between Darbhanga and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi via Ayodhya. This newly introduced train is noteworthy as it is the first from Indian Railways designed to enhance the comfort and speed of non-AC travel for the common man. The inauguration took place at Ayodhya Dham railway station, with PM Modi flagging off the Amrit Bharat Express.

The Amrit Bharat Express is configured as a push-pull train, featuring a 6,000 HP WAP5 locomotive situated at each end of the train. The Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express, comprising a total of 22 coaches, includes eight general second-class coaches for unreserved passengers, twelve second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches, and two guard compartments.

As of now, the exact ticket price for the Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express remains unknown, as the information has not been made available on the IRCTC website. The ticket fares for Amrit Bharat Express are comparable to those of Mahamana and Antyodaya Express trains in the same class of travel. They slightly exceed the fares of similar classes in Mail/Express trains.

The train with number 15557 is scheduled to depart from Darbhanga every Monday and Thursday at 3:00 PM. It is anticipated to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal station in Delhi at 12:35 PM the following day, with a total travel time of 21 hours and 35 minutes. The train is scheduled to make stops at several stations along its route, including Kamtul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi, Bairgania, Raxaul, Narkatiyaganj, Bagha, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur, Ayodhya Dham, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, and ultimately, Anand Vihar Terminal.