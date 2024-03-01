Allahabad HC asks Meerut cops to release camels to owner

Prayagraj, March 1 The Allahabad High Court has ordered the police and administration in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district to ensure release of 28 camels, belonging to one Mohd. Anas.

The court fixed March 18 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The district police are now hunting for 28 camels that local police had allegedly seized from Mohd. Anas here in 2019.

After being seized in 2019, the camels were handed over to one Vikrant Vats, who claimed to have been associated with an organisation that takes care of animals.

In August 2019, camels in large numbers were brought from Rajasthan to Lisari Gate and Kotwali areas of Meerut for sacrifice on Bakrid. The police are said to have seized them saying there was a ban on sacrifice.

The owner Mohd. Anas then filed a complaint in the office of city magistrate, Meerut, requesting that either the animals be handed over to him or the cost incurred in buying them be given to him.

The court ruled in favour of Anas and directed the then city magistrate to hand over the camels to him.

When Anas did not get his camels, he moved the high court.

