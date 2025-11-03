Allahabad HC asks UP govt to prepare plan on monkey menace within 4 weeks

New Delhi/Prayagraj, Nov 3 The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give priority to addressing the growing monkey menace across the state and prepare an action plan within four weeks.

A Bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the increasing incidents of man-monkey conflict, starvation, and loss of habitat faced by monkeys across Uttar Pradesh.

In its order, the CJ Bhansali-led Bench noted that a counter affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and directed that it be taken on record.

The state government informed the Allahabad HC that a preliminary meeting had been held with officials of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, and sought two months' time since a policy decision involving multiple departments was required.

Rejecting the plea for more time, the CJ Bhansali-led Bench observed, “Though a period of two months has been sought, the same appears to be a substantially long period. The respondents are required to give some priority to the issue in question and therefore, they are granted four weeks’ time to do the needful.”

Advocates Akash Vashishtha and Pawan Kumar Tiwari, representing the petitioners, submitted a Tentative Action Plan to the Allahabad High Court, which directed the state government to consider it while preparing its own framework.

It further directed that the state government should consult the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Uttar Pradesh State Animal Welfare Board “while taking a decision in this regard.”

The petitioners have sought urgent state action to deal with the increasing monkey population, their relocation to forest areas, provision of food, and a 24x7 grievance helpline.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had expressed concern over the “havoc being created by the monkey menace” and the “inaction of departments shifting responsibility from one to another.” The matter will next be heard on December 3.

