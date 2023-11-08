Allahabad HC asks UP govt to provide specific information about treatment of abandoned patients

Prayagraj, Nov 8 The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide specific information to it about the measures in place and the budget allocation for the medical treatment of abandoned patients at hospitals.

A bench comprising Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order in a public interest litigation filed by Jyoti Rajpoot, addressing the medical treatment of abandoned patients.

During the court proceedings, Anupama Singh, the Additional Chief Standing Counsel (ACSC) representing the state respondents, reported that an abandoned patient is currently receiving treatment at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow and receiving appropriate care.

However, when the bench inquired about the existence of a budget and specific treatment facilities for such patients in the state's hospitals, the ACSC could not provide a clear response.

In light of this, the court ordered that if the state government has indeed established facilities for the treatment of abandoned patients, the relevant authorities should collaborate with local law enforcement to transfer these patients to the designated treatment facilities, ensuring they receive the necessary care and amenities.

The court further asked the government counsel to get comprehensive instructions from the state government regarding the financial allocations made for such cases. Moreover, it emphasised the importance of promoting awareness about the hospitals where such treatment is available.

"The hospitals where such treatment is offered need to be publicised so that wherever the cases of unattended/abandoned patients come to the notice of the public or any public authority or a public-spirited person, necessary mechanism is invoked so as to ensure effective and timely treatment of such patients," said the bench.

The court directed that a copy of this order be sent to the Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, for further action and coordination.

--IANS

