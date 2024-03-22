Allahabad HC Declares 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' Unconstitutional, Citing Violation of Secular Principles

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday, March 22, declared the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional, saying that it violates the principles of secularism.

The High Court asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow branch of the court. The petition filed by a person named Anshuman Singh Rathore.

Rathore had challenged the constitutionality of the UP Madarsa Board as well as objected to the management of madarsa by the Minority Welfare department, both by Union of India and the state government.