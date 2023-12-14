Allahabad HC gives nod for survey in Krishna Janambhoomi dispute

Prayagraj, Dec 14 In a significant decision impacting the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute in Mathura, the Allahabad High Court has approved a request to appoint a commission to inspect the Idgah Mosque.

On December 18, the court will decide the constitution of the panel to carry out the survey.

The Allahabad High Court’s decision to allow the inspection of the Mosque is a significant development in the longstanding dispute.

It has also transferred also transferred two new suits concerning the dispute to itself and directed the District Judge in Mathura to provide notice to the relevant parties about the transfer.

The decision, made by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, comes in response to an application filed by the deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and seven others.

This application is part of an original suit pending in the court and claims that Lord Sri Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque.

The application also notes that there are visible signs of the Mosque being a Hindu temple, including a lotus-shaped pillar and an image of Sheshnaag, a Hindu deity associated with Lord Krishna.

As a result, the appointment of a commission was deemed essential.

The suit also seeks a declaration that the land in dispute, including the area where the Shahi Idgah Mosque is located, belongs to the deity Lord Shree Krishna Virajman.

It further requests a direction to the defendants, including the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, to remove the mosque.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor