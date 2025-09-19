Allahabad HC grants bail to late mafia don Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari

Prayagraj, Sep 19 In a major relief to Umar Ansari, son of the late mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari, the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted him bail in a case registered under the Gangsters Act.

He was arrested on August 3 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The case pertains to allegations that Umar Ansari forged documents to reclaim a property that had been attached under the Gangsters Act.

Police claimed he attempted to free the confiscated land by preparing fake papers using the forged signature of his mother, Afshan Ansari.

A bench of Justice Dr Gautam Chaudhary passed the bail order after hearing detailed arguments from both Umar’s counsel and the government lawyer.

Earlier, on August 21, the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Ghazipur had rejected his bail plea. After that, Umar Ansari moved the High Court.

According to police, the case was lodged at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur, after the station in-charge filed an FIR accusing Umar Ansari of using forged documents in the name of his mother to seek release of the disputed land.

The property in question is located in Vallabh Devdhi Das Mohalla under Sadar Kotwali area and has been attached by the District Magistrate under the Gangsters Act.

Umar Ansari was arrested in Lucknow on August 3 and subsequently shifted from Ghazipur jail to Pachlana Jail in Kasganj on August 23.

During the investigation, authorities found that the signatures on the documents did not match Afshan Ansari’s original handwriting, indicating fabrication. A power of attorney was also allegedly filed with forged signatures.

Meanwhile, Afshan Ansari remains absconding in the case. Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her arrest.

The High Court’s order now clears the way for Umar Ansari’s release from jail, though proceedings in the case will continue.

