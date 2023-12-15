Allahabad HC grants bail to UP cop in advocate murder case

Lucknow, Dec 15 The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High court has granted bail to sub-inspector Shailendra Singh in connection with the murder of advocate Nabi Ahmad that had taken place on Prayagraj civil court premises in 2015.

The bench has also suspended his sentence till pendency of his appeal.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jyotsna Sharma passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Singh, challenging the verdict of the trial court, which had awarded him life imprisonment and a fine last year.

The father of the deceased had lodged the FIR with Colonelganj police station in Prayagraj in 2015.

Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Nagendra Mohan argued that Singh was falsely implicated in the case due to ulterior reasons.

The advocate said that his client had fired in the air in order to save his own life when the deceased and other lawyers had chased him in the court premises to teach him a lesson because he had submitted the final report in a case lodged by the deceased.

He claimed that someone else might have fired at the lawyer taking advantage of this.

“Singh had no motive to kill Nabi,” stressed the advocate, adding that the only witnesses on whose testimony Singh was convicted were the father and brother of the deceased, who lived 25 km away from the scene of incident.

