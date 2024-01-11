Allahabad HC imposes fine of Rs 25,000 on UP govt for ‘wasting’ time

Lucknow, Jan 11 The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has imposed Rs 25,000 fine on the state government as its counsel “wasted” 10 minutes precious time of the court.

The order was passed by Justice Abdul Moin on a petition filed by Rajit Ram Verma. The matter was related to the Arms Act.

In the case, the state had filed its reply already. To the reply of the state, the petitioner filed his rejoinder affidavit, which was taken on record by the court.

After the matter had been argued for around 10 minutes, the court had gone through the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 as well as the judgements as cited by petitioner’s counsel. The court had also noted the arguments of petitioner’s counsel. Thereafter, the state counsel requested for some time to study the matter. As such, on his request, the court listed this case after a week.

The court said, “As the matter has been adjourned after hearing for around 10 minutes, a cost of Rs 25,000 is imposed upon the respondent -- state for its counsel having wasted precious judicial time of the court. A request for studying the matter could have been made by the standing counsel as soon as the case was taken up, and not when sufficient time has been spent by the court and by counsel for the petitioner in the matter.”

With this observation, the court directed that the cost be deposited before High Court Legal Services Sub-Committee, Lucknow, within a week initially by the state government to be recovered from the persons responsible for the aforesaid fiasco.

