Allahabad HC issues notice to UP govt on plea seeking CBI probe in Bhojpuri actress suicide

Prayagraj, Oct 10 The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply (counter affidavit) within three weeks in response to a writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged suicide by Bhojpuri film actress and model Akanksha Dubey.

The victim's mother, Madhu Dubey has filed this writ petition seeking the CBI probe as, according to her, the conduct of the local police in the matter from the stage of arriving at the scene of the occurrence to the filing of the charge sheet did not inspire confidence.

Hearing the writ petition, a division bench comprising Justices Anjani Kumar Mishra and Vivek Kumar Singh directed to list this case after five weeks.

The petitioner’s contention was that the conduct of the local police in the matter from the stage of arriving at the scene of the occurrence to the filing of the charge sheet does not inspire confidence, therefore, a thorough probe by CBI in this alleged suicide case is necessary.

In her petition, the mother has alleged that there appeared several irregularities in the probe by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Akanksha Dubey, 25, was found dead in her hotel room in Sarnath on March 26 this year.

She was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming project.

Just hours before Akanksha was found dead in the hotel, she had shared a video of herself where she can be seen flaunting her belly dancing skills on a Bhojpuri song.

