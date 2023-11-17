Allahabad HC reserves order on plea seeking survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah premises

Prayagraj, Nov 17 The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on an application seeking the appointment of a court-monitored advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Eidgah premises, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The application was moved by the Hindu side in the pending suit that seeks the removal of Shahi Eidgah, claiming it was built on a Hindu temple.

After hearing both parties, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain reserved the order.

The application in suit number one, titled Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman Vs Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Board, was moved on behalf of plaintiffs, including the deity, for appointment of the court-monitored commissioner to inspect the “disputed” property.

“There is a pillar having a lotus-shaped top which is a classic characteristic of Hindu temples and the image of Sheshnaag (Hindu mythological serpent),” advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the plaintiffs, contended before the court.

The application further requested that a commission be appointed with specific directions to submit its report after conducting a survey within some stipulated time period.

The Muslim side opposed the application, with the Sunni Central Board contending that no order was required to be passed at this stage as their objection regarding the maintainability of the suit was pending.

