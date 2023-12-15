Allahabad University students were making bombs in hostel, say UP Police

Prayagraj, Dec 15 The police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have said that varsity student Prabhat Yadav and former student Pratyush Singh were assembling crude bombs in their hostel room when one exploded, injuring the two.

The incident took place inside room no. 68 of the Sir PCB hostel of Allahabad University (AU) on Wednesday.

Police said both Yadav and Singh were illegally staying in the hostel room that was allotted to other students. They said while Yadav was pursuing his post-graduation from AU and his roommate was an ex-student of the varsity.

DCP (city) Deepak Bhuker said, “Prabhat and Pratyush were assembling crude bombs from firecracker materials when it suddenly exploded leaving them injured. While Prabhat sustained serious injuries in his hand, Pratyush suffered minor injuries.”

He added that Pratyush has been absconding since then and two police teams have been deployed to arrest him.

“Cops are now probing the motive behind assembling the crude bombs. An FIR under section 286 of IPC and section 3 of Explosive Act was registered with Colonelganj police against the duo on the complaint of the hostel warden,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AU authorities have summoned the parents and guardians of both the youths to appear before authorities concerned.

