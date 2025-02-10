Allahbadia controversy: Action will be taken if anyone violates rule, warns CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 10 Amid raging controversy over the alleged use of abusive language by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a show, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that if anyone violates the rule, action will be taken against him.

In his reaction, Fadnavis said,” I have also come to know about it though I have not seen it. I have come to know that things have been circulated in an obscene manner, which is absolutely wrong. Freedom of speech ends when we encroach on someone else’s freedom. This is not right. Everyone has their limits, and we have also made some rules. If anyone violates them, action will be taken against him.”

Fadnavis’ comment came shortly after a complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show demanding strict action.

The National Creators Award-winning YouTuber Ranveer is facing strong criticism after a video went viral from India's Got Latent wherein he is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Former Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and veteran Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar strongly condemned Allahabadia’s statement demanding strict action against him. “Allahbadia has received an award from the Prime Minister. Using abusive language against parents is an insult. Such shows should be closed down. What they are putting before the small children and next generation. After hearing the abusive language I felt very bad,” he remarked.

A large number of social media users reacted to Allahbadia's tasteless comment while questioning the “decline of comedy” in the country. Journalist and lyricist Neelesh Misra, who shared his thoughts on X, called these creators 'perverted' who are shaping India's creator's economy.

