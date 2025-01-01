Allegations politically motivated: Siddaramaiah on calls for Priyank Kharge's resignation

Bengaluru, Jan 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that there was no question of state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge resigning over the contractor suicide case, saying the allegations against him were "politically motivated".

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said Kharge's name does not appear in the contractor's death note.

He emphasised that there is no evidence or role linking Kharge to the case and therefore, there is no need for him to step down.

Kharge has also expressed his willingness to cooperate in the investigation, Siddaramaiah said.

Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor in Kalaburagi, allegedly committed suicide after facing threats and extortion from Raju Kapanuru, an aide of Priyank Kharge. Sachin's seven-page suicide note blamed Kapanuru for atrocities.

Opposition leaders, including BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, accused Kharge and demanded his resignation. The BJP plans to intensify its protests, calling for a CBI probe into the matter.

Responding to the BJP's demand for a CBI investigation into the case, Siddaramaiah questioned whether the BJP lacked trust in the state police.

"The previous BJP government did not transfer any cases to the CBI. Therefore, the BJP lacks the moral authority to demand a CBI inquiry now," he said.

Siddaramaiah further claimed that in a similar case in the past, former BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa's name was mentioned in a death note. The case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the report, he said.

Responding to complaints filed by BJP MLC C.T. Ravi with the Governor over "police highhandedness" over the derogatory remark row involving Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the case has also been handed over to the CID.

