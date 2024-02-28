Alleged extortionist beaten, car torched by west Delhi residents

New Delhi, Feb 28 An alleged extortionist was thrashed and his car was set on fire by residents in a west Delhi locality on Wednesday, while his aide was rescued, police said.

The locals alleged that the duo, identified as Balram and Pramod, used to extort money from them and behave like self-styled gangsters of the area.

According to police, on Wednesday morning, information was received in the Khyala police station that a person was being beaten by local people in B2 Block, Raghubir Nagar following which a police team rushed to the spot. On reaching the spot, the injured, later identified as Balram, a declared ‘Bad Character’ of the area, was rescued and taken to hospital.

“In the meantime, the locals gathered in the B1 block and pelted stones on the car of Balram and later set it on fire. They also tried to get hold of Pramod, the associate of Balram, to beat him, however, police intervened,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said.

In view of the situations, police teams were also roped in from adjoining police stations to ensure the law and order in the area.

"The crowd was dispersed by taking the local people in confidence," the DCP said, adding that based on the complaint, legal action is being initiated against Balram and Pramod.

"Another FIR is being registered against the unlawful assembly for breaching the peace by setting the vehicle on fire," he said. Police teams are gathering CCTV cameras footage to identify the culprits, he said.

