Alliance leaders including Kamal Haasan to address DMK's public programme on Sep 28

Chennai, Sep 18 As part of the party’s 75th anniversary celebrations, senior leaders of the DMK alliance will address a public meeting on September 28.

Senior leaders of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu including Kamal Haasan will participate in the public programme.

Other than Kamal Haasan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress President, K. Selvaperunthugai, CPI-M state secretary, K. Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, Indian Union Muslim League Leader Khader Moideen are likely to address the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Pachiyappas College in Kancheepuram.

The powerful Dravidian political party of Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) completes 75 years in politics on Wednesday.

On September 17, 1949, a group of young Tamil men, led by C.N. Annadurai, gathered in Robinson Park at Royapuram in Madras to launch the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The party was formed as a breakaway faction of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) floated by the legendary E.V. Ramasami Periyar.

The DMK is now one of the most prominent political powers of Tamil Nadu and is a powerful constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc at the national level.

In the 2024 general election, the DMK-led INDIA bloc won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK which is the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu has lost all the seats in the 2024 general elections in the state.

C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies told IANS that the DMK needs to showcase to the public that its alliance with coalition partners is intact given the recent outbursts by VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and the State Congress office bearers pushing for a coalition government in the state.

He further said that the DMK is planning massively for the 2026 Assembly elections and added that the DMK will commence its poll preparations after September 28.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor