Allocate mandated 27% of vacancies to OBC candidates in Delhi SSC constable recruitment, Cong MP to Shah

New Delhi, Sep 5 Congress leader Manickam Tagore wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting for amendments in SSC Delhi police constable recruitment notification 2023 to allocate the mandated 27 per cent of vacancies to OBC candidates, which is in contravention of established reservation rules.

Citing the concern regarding the recently released notification for the year 2023, Tagore in a letter dated September 5 to Shah, said: “The government has a responsibility to uphold the principles of equality and social justice, and one of the means through which this is achieved is by ensuring fair and adequate representation of marginalized communities in government jobs.”

“In this regard, I would like to express my deep concern regarding the allocation of reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the said recruitment notification. The existing notification allocates only 429 seats out of a total of 7,547 vacancies for OBC candidates, which is significantly less than the mandated 27 per cent reservation, resulting in an unfair disadvantage for OBC candidates,” the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Virudu Nagar said.

He said that on the other hand, 810 vacancies have been reserved for the Economically Weaker Society (EWS). “While the upliftment of economically weaker sections is crucial, it should not come at the expense of established reservation principles,” he pointed out.

“Therefore, I earnestly request your immediate intervention in this matter to review and amend the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Notification for the year 2023 to allocate the mandated 27 per cent of vacancies, i.e., 2,037 vacancies, for OBC candidates and rectify the existing allocation, which is in contravention of established reservation rules, and ensure that OBC candidates are provided with a fair and equal opportunity in this recruitment process,” the Congress leader said.

He also urged the government to uphold the principles of equality and social justice by ensuring that all reserved categories are given their due representation without compromising the rights of any particular group.

He said that he firmly believes that his intervention in this matter will rectify the current situation and uphold the rights and aspirations of OBC candidates.

“Your actions will reinforce the government's commitment to ensuring fair representation and social justice in government jobs. Therefore, I request your prompt attention to this matter and take appropriate action to ensure 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates in the current SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023,” Tagore added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor