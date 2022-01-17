Allow private companies to provide booster doses to its employees, says Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

In the third wave of Corona, Kiran Mazumdar, a well-known entrepreneur and head of Biocon, made a big demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night. Tweeting last night, she demanded that all employees of private companies be given a booster dose of corona vaccine. In the third wave of corona, the employees of the companies are also getting covid affected. This is hampering the work of companies. Continuing the business is essential for the economy, said Kiran Mazumdar. She also tagged the Prime Minister's Office and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in her tweet.

"With surging Positive cases I think all companies must be permitted to provide booster doses to its employees. There is massive work disruptions becos of folk testing positive. Keeping Industry moving is an essential need for the economy," she tweeted.

Booster doses for front line workers, health workers and persons above 60 years of age have been introduced in India since January 10. So far 4 million people have been vaccinated. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the executive chairman and founder of biopharmaceuticals company Biocon Limited. She has been honored with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the corona vaccination campaign in the country. So far, more than 156 crore people in the country have received the dose of corona vaccine. Of these, more than 76 crore women have been vaccinated. In addition, over 65 crore beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated. 99 crore doses were given in covid vaccination centers in rural areas. In addition, more than 3 lakh 69 thousand vaccines were given to transgender people.