Almatti Dam height: Andhra Pradesh CM seeks Centre’s intervention

Amaravati, Dec 19 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday voiced strong opposition to Karnataka’s proposal to raise the height of the Almatti Dam on the Krishna River and urged the Centre to intervene to stop it.

The Chief Minister raised the issue during the meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil in New Delhi, saying that raising the height of Almatti could adversely impact Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing out that Karnataka had initiated land acquisition for the expansion, he requested the Centre to restrain Karnataka, especially since the matter is currently before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) verdicts were yet to be fully implemented.

Highlighting the urgent need to construct the Neradi Barrage to address drought conditions in Srikakulam district, he sought clear guidelines from the Centre to ensure Andhra Pradesh’s rights are safeguarded.

Odisha has been raising objections to the construction of the Neradi Barrage over potential submergence and flooding on its side of the order.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office here, Naidu also appealed to Patil for immediate central support to expedite major irrigation and drinking water projects in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought urgent financial assistance for projects approved as part of the assurances under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He urged the Centre to convene a high-level review meeting to resolve long-pending issues. Stressing that water security is critical for the state, he called for stronger Centre–State coordination on both irrigation and drinking water requirements.

CM Naidu requested an additional Rs 1,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the 2025–26 financial year. He informed the Union Minister that the state had already contributed Rs 524.41 crore as its share and urged the Centre to release its pending share at the earliest.

He brought to the Union Minister’s notice that the state had submitted proposals for the restoration of tanks and canals under the PMKSY–RRR scheme. He said the timely release of Central funds would significantly boost irrigation capacity in rural areas.

CM Naidu also appealed for the immediate clearance of pending approvals related to various components of the Polavaram National Project. He briefed Minister Patil on the progress of the works and said a detailed report on funding requirements for Phase-II works would soon be submitted to the Centre.

