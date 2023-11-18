Alok Sharma appointed new Director of SPG

New Delhi, Nov 18 The government on Friday appointed Alok Sharma, a 1991 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, as Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

In an order, the government said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Alok Sharma, IPS (UP:1991), Additional Director General, SPG to the post of Director, Special Protection Group (SPG) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders."

The SPG is the elite security group responsible for the Prime Minister's security.

Sharma was currently serving as the Additional Director General of SPG, and has been overseeing the force since the passing of Director Arun Kumar Sinha on September 6. Sinha held the position of SPG Director from 2016 to 2023, making him its longest-serving chief.

