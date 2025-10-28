Already deposited Rs 8,000 crore into rain-hit farmers' accounts, cleared Rs 11,000 crore more: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 28 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government has already deposited Rs 8,000 crore into bank accounts of 40 lakh farmers affected by rainfall and floods in the state.

The weekly state cabinet approved another Rs 11,000 crore. This aid is being provided through the Rs 31,628 crore relief package cleared earlier by the state cabinet on October 7.

"Till now, Rs 8,000 crore have been released via DBT under the aid announced by the government. Money has been transferred into the accounts of about 40 lakh farmers. Today, the cabinet meeting approved the release of another Rs 11,000 crore. Since this money was not in the budget, it was approved as a special matter. Now, we have asked to deposit this money into the accounts of farmers in the next 15 days," said the Chief Minister.

CM Fadnavis said that in some places, a partial amount of money has been sent.

"The reason for this is that we had decided to approve the lists as they come, and not wait for all the lists. Therefore, there is no need for anyone to doubt that they received NDRF money but did not get the direct assistance of Rs 10,000. Some say they received Rs 10,000 but did not get the assistance entitled to up to three hectares. Those who received money for two hectares are now also being credited with the money for the third hectare," he added.

CM Fadnavis said that the government is taking due care so that the eligible were not left out. In addition, a large amount of revalidation has to be done so that the money does not go into the account of the ineligible person.

He said the money will reach the farmers' accounts in the next 15 to 20 days, whereby the government will cover up to 90 per cent of the farmers. There is no shortage of funds, he clarified.

CM said that of the total relief package of Rs 31,628 crore, nearly Rs 21,000 crore will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers. He reiterated that the government has already disbursed Rs 8,000 crore, while the state cabinet cleared the release of another Rs 11,000 crore. In addition, Rs 1,500 crore will be released separately.

Moreover, the chief minister said that as the procurement of agricultural produce begins, the government has started the registration of farmers so that they can get the guaranteed prices.

"If the traders are paying the guaranteed prices, the farmers should sell the produce to them. But if the farmers are getting a lower price, they should sell it to the government at its procurement centres," he added.

