Altercation over liquor: Man hit with brick in Delhi, dies

New Delhi, Feb 22 A 53-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after they were hit with a brick multiple times by a person following some altercations over alcohol in north Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), M K Meena, said that after receiving information regarding a quarrel near Bansal Sweet Shop in Timarpur at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

On reaching the spot, it was found that Ramesh was taken to a hospital by family members but he was declared brought dead.

“A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Timarpur police station based on the statement of the injured identified as one Sunny,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the accused identified as Raj, a resident of JJ cluster in Timarpur area, has been arrested.

“Prima facie, there were some altercations over alcohol and Ramesh was hit by a brick lying nearby by the assailant. The case is being investigated further,” the DCP added.

