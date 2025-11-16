'Always considered Lalu ji’s family as my own': Chirag Paswan on Rohini Acharya

New Delhi, Nov 16 Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday reacted with deep empathy to the revelations made by Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and remarked that he has always considered the RJD chief's family as my own.

Speaking to reporters, Chirag said, “I will not comment on this because when a family goes through such difficult circumstances, I can understand the mental state they are in, as I have also been through similar situations. We may have had political differences, but I have always considered Lalu ji’s family as my own. I have always regarded Tejashwi, Tej, Misa, Rohini, and others as my brothers and sisters...”

Minister Madan Sahni, however, launched a sharp attack on the RJD, linking Rohini’s distress to what he described as a long-standing pattern.

He said, “The people of Bihar should never expect anything positive from their family. It’s not just the daughter; many others have been insulted. During their 15 years in power, they humiliated everyone and created a toxic environment. Now, even within the family, they are worsening the situation and disrespecting the daughter who once saved their lives...”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also questioned the party’s internal cohesion. He said, “This clearly shows that they are engaged in a fight to grab power and have nothing to do with Bihar. Rohini Acharya speaking out has made it evident how deep the internal conflict within the family is...”

Bihar Women’s Commission Chairperson Apsara Mishra expressed concern, saying, “We have also seen the video being referred to. It is very distressing for any woman to face such a situation from her own family, and it is humiliating and painful...”

BJP spokesperson R.P. Singh linked Rohini’s exit from the party and family to what he termed the natural outcome of dynastic politics.

“This is quite normal, and Prime Minister Modi had also said that there would be internal clashes. The way dynastic parties function, this is part of it. They were all united only to indulge in corruption. Now that they are out of power and see no path to return, they have started fighting among themselves,” he said.

Rohini Acharya’s public outcry began over the weekend when she posted disturbing allegations on X, claiming she was humiliated, verbally abused, and “torn away” from her family home.

She wrote that a slipper was raised to hit her and accused members close to Tejashwi Yadav, particularly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of pressuring her to quit politics.

Earlier, she posted, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame.”

A kidney donor to her father in 2022 and a key campaigner in recent elections, Rohini’s sudden departure has amplified questions over internal turmoil within the RJD’s first family, at a time when the party is reeling from its worst electoral performance.

