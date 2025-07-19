Always remained active in serving Delhi: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, July 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, acknowledging her contributions to the national Capital and her commitment to public service.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta ji, on her birthday. Rising through the ranks, she has always remained active in serving Delhi. As Chief Minister, she has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city’s welfare. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life."

The Prime Minister's message comes as Chief Minister Gupta is scheduled to celebrate her birthday with a significant public outreach programme in Haryana. Marking her first visit to her ancestral village after assuming the office of Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta is scheduled to visit Julana, Jind district, on Saturday.

As CM Gupta arrived in Julana, she was warmly welcomed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

She will visit Julana House and later reach Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, where she will be warmly welcomed by local leaders and community members.

At 10:45 A.M., she will arrive at her ancestral village, Nandgarh, where a large public meeting will be held, and she will lay the foundation stones for several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure in the Julana area.

The birthday rally will see the participation of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who will join Rekha Gupta in addressing the public and commemorating the event.

Adding a cultural touch to the day, four BJP MLAs from the district will present the Chief Minister with a traditional "Teej ki Kothli", symbolising festivity and respect.

Following the events in Jind, CM Gupta will proceed to Rohtak, where she is scheduled to arrive at her residence near D-Park, Subhash Nagar, by 2:00 P.M.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor