'Alyque Padamsee fundamentally changed the way people thought about advertising, theatre, themselves'

New Delhi, May 24 A master of metaphors and similes with a brain so sharp that every word was used for a reason, Alyque Padamsee seamlessly straddled the diverse worlds of advertising and theatre, creating iconic campaigns as the Liril girl, Surfs Lalitaji, the MRF Muscle Man, and the unforgettable ‘Hamara Bajaj. His 77 stage productions such as "Evita", "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Tughlaq" stormed the box office, while his portrayal of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Gandhi was well appreciated far and wide.

"With someone like Alyque, their brain is so sharp that every word used is used for a reason. He was the master of metaphors and similes. He loved proverbs. And of course he could quote from any of the 77 plays that he had staged, and adverts devised," Vandana Saxena Poria, the co-author of "Let Me Hijack Your Mind–Restart Your Life With Freedom" Padamsee's "parting shot" to the world

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor