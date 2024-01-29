'Am a loser': Girl student commits suicide in Kota a day before JEE, apologises to parents

Jaipur, Jan 29 A day before the JEE Main exam, a girl aspirant committed suicide at her home in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday.

A suicide note was found in her room, in which Niharika, 18, wrote: "Mom and Dad, sorry, I am a loser, I could not do JEE, so I am committing suicide. This is the last option."

Niharika, a Class 12 student, was preparing for JEE.

Her family members found her hanging, cut her down, and took her to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Family members said that Niharika committed suicide due to stress due to studies.

Her cousin Vikram said that Niharika was the eldest among three sisters. Her father is a guard in Vijay Bank and had gone to duty on Monday morning. Niharika was studying in her room on the second floor while other family members were downstairs.

At around 10 a.m., her grandmother knocked on her door but as there was no reply, she shouted and called out everyone.

"When we reached the spot, we saw that Niharika was hanging," a family member said.

Vikram said that Niharika was good at studies but last year, scored less marks in class 12 and was doing Class 12 again and was also preparing for JEE.

She was under a lot of stress regarding the exam. She used to study for 6-7 hours every day.

This is the second incident of student suicide in Kota in a week. Earlier, student Mohammad Zaid,19, a resident of UP's Moradabad and preparing for NEET, had committed suicide at his hostel room on January 23.

