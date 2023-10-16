Am running nowhere, will respect court proceedings, law of land, says Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 16 In wake of Supreme Court telling the CBI that he won’t run away as it refused to lift the state HC's interim stay on the probe against him, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that he will not run off and respect the proceedings of the court and laws of the land.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "I will answer to the persons who I am required to. They do not know the proceedings of IT Department. They are speaking like agents. I can’t speak their language being in a responsible post. I can’t speak lightly on court matters. I will fix an auspicious time to give my reply."

"I am not a coward. I am not running away. Former CM Blackmail Swamy, Loot Ravi, for everyone, I will give befitting answers. I will reveal their secrets," Shivakumar, in a indirect attack on JD-S leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and former BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, to a query about the allegations of the Congress high command tasking ministers with collection of money.

“I will give high voltage as well as low voltage power for the opposition party’s allegations. I will give it back to the fake swami and the loot. Wait a little," he said, targeting Kumaraswamy and Ravi again.

Asked about the meeting of party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal with state leaders, Shivakumar said that the "party President, General Secretaries and myself have discussed various issues. The ministers were given the task of giving reports on Lok Sabha seats in the state. This is pending and delayed. We have discussed speeding it up."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor