Amaravati is Andhra Pradesh’s soul: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, April 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday described capital Amaravati as the soul of the state.

He believes that the construction of the state capital would help the state increase its revenue.

Naidu pointed out that Telangana gets 70 per cent of revenue from Hyderabad, Karnataka gets similar revenue from Bengaluru, and Tamil Nadu from Chennai. "Andhra Pradesh too will get similar revenue if it has a decent city, and that’s why Amaravati is being constructed," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking during a teleconference with the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state as part of the preparations for the re-launching of Amaravati works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

He asked the NDA to not only give a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister but also make the programme a resounding success.

Naidu, also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, said that Amaravati is a symbol of the self-respect of all the Telugus.

He asked the NDA leaders to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to those who are attending the public meeting to be addressed by the Prime Minister.

"How a family dreams of having a decent house to live in, similarly, the state too should have a capital for the people to proudly claim. As decentralisation of development is the policy of the NDA, all the Central educational institutions have been located in north Andhra, coastal, and Rayalaseema districts since 2014. We will develop all the regions in an equal manner," Naidu assured.

Observing that the farmers have voluntarily donated lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said that besides constructing the capital in these lands, residential and commercial plots are being allotted to them in return after perfect development. "We are making the farmers partners in capital construction," he added.

Expressing confidence that the youth will get employment opportunities on a large scale if industries are set up in the state, the Chief Minister felt that if roads are constructed, it will not only improve the transport facility but will also strengthen the economic system. But, some rival forces with a huge conspiracy are deliberately misleading the people and will try to sling mud on development, he remarked.

He stated the Centre has sanctioned funds for the Polavaram project, a railway zone for Visakhapatnam, and Rs 11,400 crore for the steel plant.

Pointing out that already schemes like pensions, three free cooking gas cylinders, Matchyakarula Sevalo (in service of fishermen), SC categorisation, and Anna Canteens have already been implemented, the Chief Minister stated that DSC notification too has been issued to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. He also announced that investment assistance will be extended to farmers next month under the Annadata scheme.

The Chief Minister also announced that the setting up of industrial parks in 42 constituencies across the state will be initiated next month. Steps will be initiated soon towards realising the 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' by setting up such industrial parks in all the 175 Assembly segments, he added.

Stating that the construction of Rayalaseema steel plant too will be taken up soon, the Chief Minister said that Visakhapatnam will be developed as economic capital while Tirupati as a spiritual city.

Rayalaseema will be developed in defence, electronics, automobiles, drones, satellite launch, and green energy sectors, he added.

