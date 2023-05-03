Amaravati land scam: SC sets aside Andhra Pradesh HC's stay on state government's SIT probe

New Delhi [India], May 3 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court order staying the Andhra Pradesh government orders sanctioning the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe into the allegations of a land scam in Amaravati during the previous dispensation under the Telugu Desam Party.

A Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravikumar passed this order. The court has asked the AP High Court to hear afresh the issue.

The court was hearing the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court order dated September 16 2020. The AP High Court has stayed government orders sanctioning the constitution of a SIT to probe into alleged irregularities including the Amravati land scam.

The top court noted that the state government justify his submission in the appeal. The top court also noted that there may be certain aspects that can be considered by the high court.

The top court said that the High Court was not required to stay the matter at a premature stage.

