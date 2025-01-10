Amaravati works will resume with Rs 50,000 crore investment: Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 10 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that Amaravati state capital works will resume with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

He announced that a ring road has been designed around Amaravati with an extent of 183 km which is far bigger than the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.

"Once this is complete, Guntur and Amaravati will get merged," Naidu said at the inauguration of the NAREDCO Property Show in Guntur.

He termed Amaravati a self-sustaining project and observed that assets are generated where real estate flourishes.

Stating that Amaravati would be developed as the best model city, he was confident that it would create a record of sorts in the country.

"At the same time, cities like Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, and Tirupati too will be developed in a similar manner," he said.

The Chief Minister said that he wants the construction sector to regain momentum and assured all support to those who come forward to develop this sector. He also promised to resolve any issue on a war footing.

He told builders that ‘Brand Andhra Pradesh has just started picking up with the investments slowly flowing into the state. He claimed that within seven months of the coalition government, the state had received investment commitments of Rs 4 lakh crore. He said this investment would create four lakh jobs and help the government reach the target of 20 lakh jobs in these five years.

He also referred to the launch of projects worth Rs 2.08 lakh crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days ago.

"We are moving ahead with the 'Build AP' slogan and we are firm in encouraging the construction sector that was completely demolished in the five-year destructive rule," the Chief Minister said.

He alleged that the state was totally debilitated under the YSRCP rule and the construction sector had disappeared.

"People have reposed faith in us and gave a historic victory with a 93 per cent strike rate and 53 per cent votes. We have begun rebuilding the state immediately after coming to power," the Chief Minister maintained while adding that the state is still facing certain problems.

Wishing that industries come to the state and farming too should be more profitable, the Chief Minister wanted tourism to pick up so that the state's revenue grows in all sectors.

Only then the real estate sector too will grow, he said, mentioning that over 40 lakh families are depending on this sector.

Pointing out that the free sand supply system has been launched by the TDP-led NDA government, he said that the government has provided the right to everyone to question if free sand is not supplied.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor