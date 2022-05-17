Amarnath pilgrims should have hassle free Darshan: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed all stakeholders to ensure a hassle free Darshan during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Reviewing the preparedness for this annual pilgrimage at a meeting here, he directed that arrangements should be made for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication, and healthcare of the pilgrims.

Noting that this is resumption of the pilgrimage after the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, he said that adequate arrangements must be made to deal with the health-related issues of the pilgrims due to the high altitude.

Shah has asked the telecom department to set up a sufficient number of mobile towers on the Yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information. He ordered the deployment of equipment to open the route immediately in case of landslides.

The Home Minister instructed to have adequate numbers of oxygen cylinders and medical beds at altitudes above 6,000 feet and deploy ambulances and helicopters in case of any medical emergency.

The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir informed that for the first time, every Amarnath Yatri would be given a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card and they would be insured for Rs 5 lakh each. Earlier, the RFID was was given to a vehicle.

"A tent city, WiFi hotspots and proper lighting will be arranged on the Yatra route along with online live Darshan of the holy cave, and live telecast of the morning and evening aarti at the Amarnath cave will be organised at the Base Camp," he informed.

The meeting was attended by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and senior officials of various ministries and departments of the Central government to discuss the logistics.

The Union Home Minister held a separate meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and senior officers of security agencies to discuss security matters related to the Yatra.

