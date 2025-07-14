Amarnath Yatra 2025: 16-Year-Old From Bihar Skates 16,000 km to Seek Baba Barfani’s Blessings (Watch Video)

Amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a 16-year-old devotee travelled and covered over 1600 kilometres by skating to seek Baba Barfani’s blessings. Amit Kumar is from Bihar's Jehanabad district and skates solo, visiting prominent temples across India to spread the teachings and faith of Sanatan Dharma under the guidance of Lord Mahadev.

Kumar said that he is going via Skating yatra to have darshan of Baba Barfani in Amarnath. "My motive is to spread and promote Sanatan Dharma and establish Gau Mata as Rashtra Mata...I don't have afraid of anything as there is full security to route to the yatra," he told while speaking to the news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, July 13, the 12th batch of 7049 pilgrims left for the Amarnath yatra from Jammu's camp at Bhagwati Nagar. According to the data,5459 males, 1423 females, 31 children, 107 Sadhus, and 29 Sadhvis left in 286 vehicles.

16-Year-Old Boy Undertakes Amarnath Yatra on Skates

Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir: 16-year-old Amit Kumar from Jehanabad, Bihar, is skating solo to Shri Amarnath Yatra to seek Baba Barfani’s blessings. Passionate about skating, he has covered 16,000 km visiting holy sites, spreading Sanatan Dharma, with faith in Mahadev guiding him pic.twitter.com/onEX8tfHOR — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2025

Amit Kumar said there was full support for Amarnath yatris on the way, as there was full security, langars so you could have food on the way, and shelters at the different places were also built for pilgrims to sleep in. First, I had visited Kedarnath Dham and later Vaishno Devi temple, Pashupatinath, and Vrindavan Mathura via Ayodhya Ram Mandir... now I am going to Amarnath."

To ensure the smooth and secure annual Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army launched Operation Shiva 2025. The operation is being carried out in close coordination with the civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). As part of this year’s enhanced security framework, over 8,500 troops have been deployed, supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources, according to the New Indian Express.