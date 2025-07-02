Amarnath Yatra 2025: First Batch of Pilgrims From Jammu Departed Amid Tight Security

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday morning, July 2, flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 from Jammu, which begins today. Before the flag-off, LG Sinha offered prayers at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. As the pilgrims departed, chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' filled the air.

Purani Mandi Mahant Rameshwar Das said, "There is great enthusiasm and excitement in the Yatra. Devotees are chanting 'Bhole' with deep devotion and determination. People are very eager for Baba’s darshan. The central government has provided excellent facilities and arrangements for the journey and the route, making this Yatra better than ever before, filled with strong devotion."

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: The first batch of the Amarnath Yatra departed amid tight security and improved arrangements pic.twitter.com/Eqy1UqeYrv — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

A devotee said, "Everything feels great and I am very happy to be going with the first batch. There is no fear or worry because we have our Army and our leaders with us."

#WATCH | Jammu | J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Yatra starting today pic.twitter.com/OAsRfkZQUC — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025

"More than four thousand devotees of Lord Bhole Nath have set out today in the first batch for Baba Barfani’s darshan. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, local residents, and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have made excellent arrangements for the Yatra. Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have ensured strict security measures," LG Governor Manoj Sinha said.

The Amarnath Yatra is being conducted through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the shrine.