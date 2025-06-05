Amarnath Yatra: 581 CAPF Companies, Jammers, Drones Deployed to Ensure Safety Of Devotees

Amarnath Yatra, a 38-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, has been secured with a massive deployment of 581 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, jammers, and drones. This extensive security arrangement aims to ensure the safe passage of devotees during the sacred journey. It comes in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed. Besides, top official sources mentioned that all roads leading to the Yatra routes and National Highways will be temporarily blocked to ensure maximum security during the convoy's passage.

In addition to these measures, a comprehensive deployment will include Road Opening Parties (ROPs) to secure and clear the routes, Quick Action Teams (QATs) for immediate response to threats, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) will detect and neutralise explosives, and K9 units (specially trained sniffer dogs) and drones will be used for aerial surveillance. These arrangements will be in place on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the first time, the officials said, jammers will be installed to protect the Shri Amarnathji Yatra convoy during its movement, which will be escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Annual Hindu pilgrimage, scheduled to take place from July 3 to August 9, will be conducted over a reduced duration of 38 days for the first time this year. This year's Yatra is comparatively shorter than last year's 52-day pilgrimage. Officials said that "preparations are in full swing to ensure a secure, seamless, and well-coordinated Yatra."

"Regular high-level coordination meetings are being held with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Divisional Administration, J-K Police, and other CAPFs to review and streamline security, logistics, and overall administration arrangements." In a recent review visit, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Gyanendra Pratap Singh personally inspected key sites, including Pahalgam, Jammu, base camps, and Yatri Niwas, to oversee on-ground preparedness and ensure that comprehensive measures are in place for the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

Also Read: PM Modi-HM Shah doctrine crushes left-wing extremism, India nears Maoist-free status

The Shri Amarnathji Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at an altitude of about 3,888 meters in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K). The cave houses a naturally formed ice Shivling, believed to represent Lord Shiva, and draws lakhs of devotees every year. The Yatra is typically held during the Shravan month (July to August) as per the Hindu calendar, under the supervision of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and with coordinated support from security and civil administration.