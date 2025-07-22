Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashes in Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 4 Injured (VIDEO)

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: A bus carrying pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra route met with an accident on Monday, July 22, 2025, in the Kela Morh Tunnel-T2 along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Four pilgrims were injured in the incident and were shifted to the District Hospital in Ramban for treatment.

Visuals from the accident spot​:

​​​​​​

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | A bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims met with an accident in the Kela Morh Tunnel-T2 on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway earlier today. Four pilgrims were injured and have been shifted to the District Hospital Ramban. A crane is on site to clear the… pic.twitter.com/Ocj9vDyc5q — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

Several Amarnath Yatris sustained injuries after a bus in the Yatra convoy met with an accident near T-2 Tunnel in Seri on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Injured have been shifted to DH Ramban.Remaining pilgrims moved to a spare bus and the convoy has resumed : SSP Traffic NHW. pic.twitter.com/Dr4hZ55PdB — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) July 22, 2025

The accident occurred around 2.30 p.m., according to Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar. He said the injured suffered minor injuries and underwent CT and MRI scans. “If needed, we will refer them to Jammu. Right now, everyone’s condition is normal,” he said.

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K | Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar says, "... The accident occurred around 2.30 pm... The four pilgrims have suffered minor injuries. Their CT and MRI scans have been done. If needed, we will also refer them to Jammu. Right now everyone's condition is normal..." pic.twitter.com/R7vPef6Rut — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

Medical Superintendent of Ramban District Hospital, Dr. Sudarshan Katoch, confirmed the pilgrims were stable. “Four injured patients were brought here. They are in a stable condition. They were returning to Jammu,” he said.