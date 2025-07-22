Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashes in Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 4 Injured (VIDEO)

July 22, 2025

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: A bus carrying pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra route met with an accident on Monday, ...

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: A bus carrying pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra route met with an accident on Monday, July 22, 2025, in the Kela Morh Tunnel-T2 along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Four pilgrims were injured in the incident and were shifted to the District Hospital in Ramban for treatment.

Visuals from the accident spot​: 

The accident occurred around 2.30 p.m., according to Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar. He said the injured suffered minor injuries and underwent CT and MRI scans. “If needed, we will refer them to Jammu. Right now, everyone’s condition is normal,” he said.

Medical Superintendent of Ramban District Hospital, Dr. Sudarshan Katoch, confirmed the pilgrims were stable. “Four injured patients were brought here. They are in a stable condition. They were returning to Jammu,” he said.

