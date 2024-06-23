Amarnath Yatra: IGP Kashmir reviews security measures along Baltal route

Srinagar, June 23 Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Sunday visited the Baltal camp to assess the security arrangements and reviewed various facilities in preparation for the annual Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

Accompanied by senior officials, the IGP undertook a comprehensive inspection aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all yatris.

"During his visit, the IGP examined the steps taken for the regulation and parking of vehicles at Baltal. He emphasised the efficient management of all resources to streamline the movement of yatris and vehicles. He also reviewed the measures to be put in place for implementation of the cut-off timings in order to avoid any potential risks during the pilgrimage," the statement said.

"Disaster management preparedness was another crucial aspect of the inspection, IGP Birdi overseeing the readiness of teams and infrastructure to handle any emergency situations effectively."

Helipad security was also assessed during the visit for heli service operations, and it was stressed to ensure stringent protocols to be followed to safeguard the aerial transportation of pilgrims.

The IGP also reviewed the security arrangements along the route from Srinagar to Baltal besides various camping sites en route and advised officers on the spot to fortify security measures and enhance safety parameters.

