Amarnath Yatra proceeds peacefully & smoothly, over 3.6 lakh had 'Darshan' in 22 days

Srinagar, July 26 The annual Amarnath Yatra 2025 is proceeding peacefully and smoothly since it started on July 3 as more than 3.6 lakh devotees had 'Darshan' during the last 22 days, officials said on Saturday.

Officials added that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra is proceeding peacefully and smoothly as more than 3.6 lakh had 'Darshan' inside the holy cave shrine during the last 22 days.

"A fresh batch of 2,324 Yatris left for the Valley in two escorted convoys on Saturday from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas."

"Of these the first escorted convoy of 34 vehicles carrying 741 Yatris left at 3:25 a.m. for Baltal base camp and the second escorted convoy of 58 vehicles carrying 1,583 Yatris left at 3.45 a.m. for Pahalgam base camp," officials said.

The 'Chhari Mubarak' (Lord Shiva's holy mace) was taken for the traditional Puja to Sharika-Bhawani temple atop the Hari Parvat hillock in Srinagar on Friday.

The Chhari Mubarak will be taken from its seat at the Amareshwar Temple in Dashnami Akhara building in Srinagar to the holy cave shrine on August 4 by its sole custodian, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri.

The procession of the Chhari Mubarak will include Sadhus and devotees who will perform customary Puja en route at Pampore, Bijbehara, Mattan and Pahalgam before the holy mace arrives at the cave shrine on August 9.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

Additional 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has deployed more than 8,000 special Commandos to secure the passage of the pilgrims this year.

The Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor